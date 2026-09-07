Tottenham insider John Wenham is “concerned” by comments from Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi on Sandro Tonali after his start with the club.

Tonali was one of the major signings made by Tottenham in the summer. The former Newcastle midfielder cost a club-record £100million, and has started all three Premier League games this season.

He’s played the full 90 minutes in two of those, with Spurs only picking up a single point, against Nottingham Forest.

During that game, Tonali failed to clear off the line and instead kicked Neco Williams in the head, with the Forest man managing to turn the ball home.

But VAR adjudged Williams to have handled the ball, giving the Tottenham midfielder a reprieve.

After the previous match, Spurs boss De Zerbi suggested Tonali is still not up to speed, but he’s still started every game this season after being involved in a full pre-season.

The boss said: “He is not in the right condition, in the best condition yet, maybe physically, even though he worked with us at the beginning of the pre-season.”

Tottenham insider concerned by Tonali

Spurs insider Wenham is concerned by De Zerbi comments about Tonali as he suggests he should be hitting his stride.

He told Tottenham News: “I’m a bit concerned that this whole thing about Tonali not being match fit, I don’t really understand that.

“When he arrived on day three of pre-season, he had to get his work permit, he couldn’t start on day one, but he was there by day three.

“He didn’t go to the World Cup, I don’t understand how he’s not match fit. And when De Zerbi keeps saying that, it kind of leaves me a bit surprised.

“He got a full 90 minutes under his belt against Forest, and he’ll now have a whole other week of training, he’s got to be ready to put in another good performance against Everton because the clips and things like that will focus on that goal, should he have cleared it off the line first time? Yeah, he should have done.”

But Wenham does feel the Italian midfielder is going to come good for Spurs before long.

He said: “His overall performance yesterday was actually very good and very promising from Tonali, I’ve got no doubts about that his quality will begin to shine through.”

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