Tottenham insider gives Postecoglou sack update after defeat at home to Chelsea

A Tottenham insider has shared an update on Ange Postecoglou’s future after Spurs lost 4-3 at home to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Postecoglou’s side threw away a two-goal lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski putting Spurs in a commanding lead after just 11 minutes.

Jadon Sancho got Chelsea back into it six minutes later with a long-range strike before Cole Palmer converted two penalties and Enzo Fernandez also got on the scoresheet as the game tipped into the Blues’ favour.

Tottenham did get one back to make it 4-3 through Son Heung-min but it was too little too late for Spurs as they failed to win for the sixth time in seven matches in all competitions.

Pressure has been piling up on Postecoglou for a few weeks with Tottenham dropping to 11th in the Premier League table after getting 20 points from their opening 15 matches of the season.

Tottenham and Brentford are the second highest scorers in the Premier League behind Chelsea with Postecoglou’s side entertaining to watch for a neutral – but it is their lack of positive results that is starting to frustrate fans.

Postecoglou was seen as a breath of fresh air when he replaced Antonio Conte in 2023 but the Australian is now starting to lose the support of a lot of supporters.

And now Tottenham insider Paul O Keefe admits that Postecoglou’s job will be “very precarious” if they lose to Rangers and Southampton.

When put to him on X that Postecoglou could be sacked immediately, O’Keefe replied: “Not sure about that but defeat at Rangers and Southampton then it’s very precarious”

Jamie Redknapp doubts sacking Postecoglou would be the right decision for the club after going from through Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo in recent years.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “They have to win a trophy – that’s the stick they are beaten with. If they win a trophy this year it will give them confidence and belief that they can get top four.

“They need to change the history of this club. For too long they’ve had an attitude of not being successful and letting people down. Whereas if they win a trophy it will give Ange a bit of breathing space.

“They’ve got Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, they can win that. If you look at the winners of that trophy recently it’s either been Man City, Man Utd or Liverpool. Winning that is more important than finishing top four.

“The owners may disagree, but it would be great for the fanbase and the players.”

Redknapp added: “For a Tottenham fan, they had [Antonio] Conte, who was pragmatic; they had [Jose] Mourinho – didn’t work; they had Nuno [Espirito Santo] – didn’t work here.

“Now you’ve got to the complete opposite [end of the] scale and for Tottenham fans for 10, 15 games last season, they thought, ‘This is it, we’ve found it. This guy is going make us play beautiful football, expansive, we’re going to win’.

“You’ve gone from one extreme to the other and it feels like we’ve said the same thing for the last 10 years of coming to watch Tottenham.

“I just don’t know really which way they’re going to go next because if you sack him, then where else do you go?”