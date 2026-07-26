“You’d have Pedro Porro on the left [right], you’d have Djed on the right [left], and Andy Robertson also on the left, and it would be Udogie that I’d look to move on.

“I think Udogie is a good player, but he is always injured. Personally, I don’t think Spence should be being sold, and I’d rather the Italian left than Spence.”

Inter Milan depart Spence chase

One of the options Spence had available to him might have stepped back from the chase. Indeed, Inter have been heavily linked with the full-back this summer, but it was recently suggested they have begun to look at other options.

The ‘excessively high’ price tag for Spence is cited as the reason for that.

Wenham has suggested that Inter are looking more in the region of £30million if they’re to sign the Tottenham man.

He said: “I’m pleased to see the reported price tag has gone right up, even for the Italian teams. They’re talking about £30million, and Tottenham wanting £42m.

“Inter Milan could happen, and I think that would be a prestigious and good move for Djed, but from my point of view, we should never be selling him.”

But for the move to happen, one or both the sides will have to change their view on the price. For Spurs, knowing there are other clubs in the mix and that Spence could do a good job for them if he’s not sold, it seems unlikely their asking price will change.

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