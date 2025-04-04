Tottenham insiders make Postecoglou sack U-turn as ‘mood shifts’ amid ‘deepest crisis’

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou could now face the sack before the end of the season after insiders were previously certain that wouldn’t happen, according to reports.

Spurs have been in awful form this season with Postecoglou’s side still 14th in the Premier League table after they lost 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

That has piled more pressure on Postecoglou, whose side have only won ten of their 30 Premier League matches this season, with Tottenham now only having potential Europa League glory as a route back into Europe next term.

There have been rumours at various points of the season that Tottenham could sack Postecoglou but it was understood that the board had sympathy with the Australian over their injury crisis.

However, with some of his better players coming back, GiveMeSport now claim that Tottenham insiders have performed a ‘Postecoglou sack U-turn’ after the Australian’s tenure was plunged into its ‘deepest crisis yet’.

The report adds:

‘The mood around Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham is shifting. Those close to the club, who had been unwavering in their belief that he would see out the season, are now slightly hesitant. In the aftermath of yet another loss, there were quiet murmurings of doubt where before there had only been certainty.’

Postecoglou showed his frustration in a particularly spiky interview with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison after appearing to cup his ears to fans after Pape Matar Sarr had equalised for Tottenham at Chelsea.

The goal was eventually disallowed after a long VAR review with Postecoglou also going on a long rant about how the technology is ruining football.

On his gesture towards the Tottenham away support, GiveMeSport continues: ‘There was already a disconnect between the manager and fanbase – and chairman Daniel Levy has to seriously consider this moment.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara doesn’t think Son Heung-min is up to being a starter or captain any more.

O’Hara told talkSPORT: “Nothing. He has done nothing. I’ve been saying it for a while. What I’ve said about him is he’s a squad player. For one, he isn’t a captain. He has never been a captain, ever. He’s just not.

“He’s a player who leads by example and he has done that in the past. But, he isn’t good enough no more. He can’t beat a player, he has got no sharpness, he doesn’t go past people, he doesn’t make a difference.”

O’Hara added: “You see Cole Palmer tonight, he wants to get on it, he wants to make things happen, he’ll take risks with the ball. Son – I’ve been saying it, and I got a load of stick for South Korean fans. That’s the problem, we’ll keep him onside because he brings people through the door. But, let me tell you, he isn’t the player for us. He isn’t the player he was.”