Tottenham interest confirmed in 19 G/A Bundesliga star; move could ‘genuinely’ happen

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Tottenham “like” Bundesliga attacker Xavi Simons, and a move to the Premier League could “genuinely be one to watch.”

Spurs have already made one big move in the summer, though not on the pitch. Indeed, they got rid of manager Ange Postecoglou – after he engineered Europa League glory – and hired Thomas Frank.

There have been links with a number of Frank’s former Brentford players. He knows Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard best, and they have been linked, along with Yegor Yarmolyuk.

Mbeumo is said to be intrigued by the prospect of following Frank to Spurs, while Norgaard is a priority target.

There are some players representing sides across Europe being looked at too, though.

RB Leipzig’s Simons – who was directly involved in 19 goals in all competitions last season – has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, and transfer insider Jacobs has suggested their interest is genuine.

On the chances of the forward heading to England, he told the Last Word on Spurs podcast: “So Simons and Premier League clubs could genuinely be one to watch.

“And I can confirm that Spurs like the player, but they’ve not started talks. They’ve not decided they’re going to bid yet. And again, keep an eye on the price. We’re going to hear a lot of Xavi Simons stories.”

It was recently suggested that Spurs were ‘favourites’ to land Simons this summer. The report suggested that a transfer fee of around €80million (£68.1m) would be demanded by Leipzig.

There are other clubs in the mix for Simons, but the danger to Tottenham from Liverpool has disappeared, with the Reds deciding to exit the race for him.

Indeed, they would have no need for Florian Wirtz and Simons, and it’s believed a club-record transfer for the former will go through, so Liverpool would also struggle to finance a deal.

As such, that gives Spurs a welcome boost in the race, and north London could be where Simons lands this summer, with the pull of Champions League football surely helping their chances.

