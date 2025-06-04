Yann Bisseck is well within the reach of Tottenham

Tottenham are among the sides interested in an Inter Milan defender, whose price tag is said to be ‘well within reach’ for them, with the Serie A side ‘willing to evaluate offers’.

That Ange Postecoglou does not feel his Spurs backline has ever been entirely solid while he’s been at the club is evident. He signed centre-back Micky van de Ven in his first window, then Radu Dragusin the following January, and then Kevin Danso a year later.

Still, Spurs are looking at defensive reinforcements, given it’s expected Cristian Romero could leave this summer, with Atletico Madrid on his tail.

According to Inter Live, recent reports have confirmed Tottenham‘s desire to land Inter centre-back Yann Bisseck, who played in all but two Champions League games this term, including the final.

Inter are said to be ‘willing to evaluate offers’ for the German defender. His price will start at ‘a base of’ €40million (£33.6m), which is said to be ‘well within reach’ for Spurs, as well as fellow interested sides Manchester United and West Ham.

But a final decision over the future of Bisseck will be made after the Club World Cup. Whether Bisseck plays much of a role in the competition for Inter remains to be seen.

After he was introduced in the second half of the Champions League final, he sustained an injury which meant he had to go off again after just nine minutes.

It’s stated Bisseck is undergoing tests to understand the severity of his injury. In any case, he is not expected to be available for the first few games of the Club World Cup campaign.

The length of his injury could shroud a potential transfer in doubt.

One of his Inter team-mates, Davide Frattesi, is also being courted by Tottenham. As with Bisseck, it’s stated Frattesi will cost at least €40million (£33.6m).

They will have competition for the midfielder, as the report states Serie A champions Napoli will try for his transfer. The Italian club would likely be the more attractive location for a current Serie A star.

Frattesi would be able to continue playing Champions League football at either Napoli or Tottenham, but the former won their division, while the latter finished 17th in theirs this season, and it’d take a huge jump to be competitive next term.

He’d also, of course, remain in a league he knows well if he were to move to Napoli.

