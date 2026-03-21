Despite never having scored in the Premier League after being signed in the summer, Tottenham are reportedly interested in landing a striker from a direct rival.

Spurs are reported to be looking for a ‘creative striker profile.’ None of their forward options have had rousing seasons, with Richarlison the only man close to passing the 10-goal mark in the Premier League.

He’s currently on nine, while Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel are both down on three goals.

It’s unsurprising that Tottenham are in relegation danger – just one point above the drop zone – and if they survive their current plight, they’ll want to turn their fortunes around massively next season.

Signings in a lot of positions will be needed, but the necessity for more goals is evident. They could have an answer to that, though on the surface it doesn’t look the most convincing option.

Fussballdatten reports Arnaud Kalimuendo could attract interest from Spurs and Aston Villa in the summer. The striker is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, where there’s an option for him to be signed for €27million (£23.5m).

There, he is said to be seen as the most ‘electrifying’ signing since Randal Kolo Muani, who scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in his first season with the club in the Bundesliga.

Indeed, manager Albert Riera is said to be a big admirer of Kalimuendo, and parent club Nottingham Forest are willing to see the back of him.

Kalimuendo has scored four goals and assisted once in 11 games for Frankfurt after making the switch from Forest in January, and comparisons to Kolo Muani are interesting, in that both men have struggled in the Premier League.

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Kalimuendo was signed permanently by Forest in the summer, and in nine league games, which only actually totalled 88 minutes, he failed to find the net, clearly struggling to convince he was worthy of more minutes.

He did bag twice in the Europa League, but the Frenchman’s efforts were not enough to see him given more opportunities at Forest.

Tottenham should perhaps take Kalimuendo’s English form as a warning then, as Kolo Muani has managed just one goal in 22 Premier League games despite being a potent asset at the other clubs he’s represented prior, Frankfurt included.

There is a chance that Spurs have no way of landing Kalimuendo, as Frankfurt are waiting to the end of the season to see if they want to activate his clause, though the option is there and it’s something they’re considering.

For Tottenham, it would perhaps be better to look elsewhere in any case.

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