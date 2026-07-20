Tottenham are making a “surprise” move for Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, while a goalkeeper swap could be on the cards, according to reports.

Spurs survived relegation on the final day of last season as Robert De Zerbi’s side beat Everton 1-0 to avoid the drop by just two points.

18th-placed West Ham went down in their place and the Tottenham hierarchy are now determined to avoid getting dragged into a similar situation next season.

Tottenham have already brought in six new signings this summer with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joining on free transfers, while Spurs have spent £237m on deals for Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Despite bringing in two new midfielders already, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Tottenham ‘are the latest club to join the race’ for Celtic midfielder Engels, who is ‘interested in making a move away from Celtic this summer’.

O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “It’s going to be hard for Celtic to keep hold of him this summer, despite rejecting an offer for him in January.

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“Obviously, they’ve got more time to plan ahead in this summer transfer window. I’m sure Engels himself would be interested in the move away if a move to the Premier League comes up.

“For Tottenham, again, their interest has come as a surprise maybe in some respects. They’ve bolstered their midfield already with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

“So whether they see Engels joining that as well remains to be seen, but they are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market.”

One player who looks almost certain to leave north London this summer is Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who had a poor season between the sticks.

Tottenham to seal goalkeeper swap deal?

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has revealed that a potential swap deal for Vicario has been floated with Napoli star Vanja Milinković-Savić potentially going in the other direction.

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Milinković-Savić’s future ‘remains undefined’ at Napoli as he attracts interest from the Premier League with a potential ‘swap’ on the cards for Italy international Vicario.

The Italian outlet adds: ‘A possibility that would meet multiple needs in one swoop: a swap with Tottenham, Guglielmo Vicario on the Golfo, and Vanja on the Thames. The valuations aren’t too far off…’

Speaking three weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Vicario is likely to leave Tottenham, he posted on X: ‘Guglielmo Vicario, set to leave Tottenham with Italian clubs keen on the goalkeeper. Juventus are informed in case Aston Villa price for Dibu Martínez doesn’t drop. Napoli monitoring Vicario if they can sell a GK this summer, one of the names on the shortlist.’

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