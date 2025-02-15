Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to replace under-fire head coach Ange Postecoglou with Fulham boss Marco Silva, who “would leave”.

Postecoglou is in his second season at Spurs and under immense pressure as the North London outfit have not kicked on after they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last term.

Injuries have ravaged Tottenham this season as they are the third-worst affected Premier League side.

Tottenham have struggled without their key stars as they are floundering in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Injuries have been a contributing factor, but Spurs still should be doing better and Postecoglou is understandably the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Sunday’s match against Manchester United could force a ‘change’ in the Tottenham dugout and they are linked with several potential replacements.

Silva is doing a great job at Fulham as they sit tenth in the Premier League and he is one of the managers mooted as a possible replacement for Postecoglou.

The former Everton boss was previously linked with Chelsea and journalist James Olley reckons he “would leave Fulham” amid interest from Spurs.

“I think Marco Silva is another interesting option,” Olley said.

“I think that he would leave Fulham. I think he was quite keen to go to Chelsea, had they made a concerted effort to appoint him in the past.

“So I think he’s ambitious Silva. I think, obviously Fulham, I’m sure, would fight tooth and nail to keep him, but I can see a scenario where Marco Silva certainly courts some interest if there’s a possibility of that.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is also linked with Spurs and a report has revealed his ‘stance’ on extending his contract.