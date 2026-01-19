Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a ‘top’ interim candidate to replace Thomas Frank until the summer, while there is an update on Mauricio Pochettino.

The pressure on Frank has mounted following Saturday’s embarrassing 2-1 loss against relegation-threatened West Ham.

Frank’s appointment has not worked for anyone involved, as he does not appear to be a good fit for Spurs. He has failed to gain backing from supporters, who have taken issue with his dull style of play.

Results and performances have also been dire as the north London outfit have slipped deep into the bottom half of the Premier League over the past few weeks.

Despite this, several outlets have revealed that Frank will remain in charge for Tuesday night’s Champions League group phase match against Borussia Dortmund.

Regarding Frank’s position, Sky Sports have claimed: ‘Frank is under increasing pressure to keep his job and the Spurs hierarchy are believed to be looking at alternative options after board-level talks following the defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday.

‘No final decision has yet been made and the long-term plan has always been for Frank to lead the team through a difficult, transitional period for the club.’

Former Liverpool coach John Heitinga recently joined Spurs as Frank’s assistant, though Dutch outlet Algemeen Dagblad have claimed that ‘at the top of the list of candidates as a temporary successor’ as he is ‘in this circus’ for the long haul after penning a deal until 2028.

Heitinha has the necessary experience to guide Spurs until the summer, by which point they will likely look to appoint a long-term successor.

Beyond this season, Spurs are being linked with several potential long-term replacements, including club legend Mauricio Pochettino.

It has been widely reported in recent years that he would be keen on returning to Spurs to have a second spell in charge and it is possible that he takes over after managing the United States at this summer’s World Cup.

According to a new report from Football Insider, Spurs have ‘no chance’ of luring Pochettino back to the club before the World Cup.

This is hardly surprising, but there is a fare greater chance of an appointment in the summer.

The report explains: ‘The former Spurs boss has his full focus on leading the USA in their home tournament, and a deal will not be possible until after they are eliminated, despite the pressure increasing on Thomas Frank.

‘The 53-year-old “ticks a lot of boxes” for the Tottenham hierarchy, and there is a feeling on his part that he has unfinished business in North London. The Lilywhites want somebody who is proven in the Premier League, and Pochettino’s credentials are appealing to them at this stage.’