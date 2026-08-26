News at Tottenham on James Maddison's lates injury and the debut of Savinho

The length of time James Maddison will be unavailable for Tottenham for has been revealed, while it’s also known when £85million new boy Savinho will debut for the club.

Maddison spent almost all of last season sidelined with an ACL injury, and only came back right at the very end of the season. A “small problem” precluded him from being involved in pre-season, before the midfielder came off the bench in the season opener against Brentford.

Maddison played 22 minutes in the 3-0 loss, and fractured his shoulder when falling. Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that the Englishman has a “small injury” to his shoulder after that match, and the length of time he’ll be out has been revealed.

It’s good news for Tottenham, as insider David Ornstein reports for The Athletic that Maddison will miss ‘up to two weeks.’

It’s a better prognosis than it could’ve been, after an MRI was said to have revealed a slight break following the Brentford game.

It does mean, though, that after just 22 minutes back in the side, Maddison will miss Wednesday’s League Cup tie against Charlton, the weekend’s Premier League visit of Newcastle, and likely the trip to Nottingham Forest the following week.

Savinho expected to make Tottenham debut against Charlton

While Maddison will be missing for the Charlton game, new signing Savinho is expected to be involved.

Sky Sports‘ Michael Bridge reports (15:16, Wednesday, August 26) that the new signing from Manchester City is expected to debut in the League Cup fixture.

The Brazilian winger is said to be fit and available, having featured in City’s pre-season.

His transfer, initially of £75million and potentially rising to £85million, was completed on Tuesday, with the winger revealing his desire to to head to the north London club had been strong.

He said: “Tottenham has everything. It has one of the best managers in the world, it has the best training ground in the world, it has the best stadium in the world.

“Whenever I came to play against Tottenham here, I always talked to my representatives about the club. When he said the club was interested, I was very happy. I always wanted to be here now.”

Savinho, or Savio as he has back on his shirt after reverting back to the name emblazoned on his back during his time at Girona, will get his first taste of being a home player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he steps out onto the field against Charlton.

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