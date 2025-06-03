Taking the Tottenham job once Ange Postecoglou is dismissed is reportedly ‘appealing’ to a Premier League manager given their ‘big-six’ status, after another big name at his club decided on a similar move.

A lot of reports are now giving Postecoglou very little chance of survival in north London. For months while Spurs edged closer to Europa League glory, it was suggested winning the trophy was the only way he’d keep his job.

Indeed, Premier League results were not giving Tottenham fans a lot to shout about, given they finished 17th. The club did win the Europa League under Postecoglou, but it’s felt by many that was eventually not enough.

One journalist has in fact stated that the club ‘have decided to sack’ Postecoglou, and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is ‘leading the race’ to take over from him.

Frank has long been mentioned on a list of potential successors, and as per Football Insider, he’d be open to the move.

They state he ‘is interested in the job’ after initial talks were held in recent days. After seven years with Brentford, it’s believed the chance to make the jump to a ‘big-six club and manage in the Champions League will be appealing’.

The Bees have been hit with similar ambitions twice in a matter of days, then. Indeed, it was reported on June 2 that Bryan Mbeumo – who scored 20 Premier League goals this season – has decided he wants to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are of course another big-six side, who can lure in players with bigger contracts and the potential of better finishes in the league and progress in cups.

While Brentford outperformed both United and Tottenham in the league this season, they have far less money, which means they cannot jump as far as the pair can nearly as quickly as they might soon be able to from their current positions.

Indeed, Frank will surely be given more funds to make a competitive side in north London than he would be at Brentford, who it’s felt could sell the aforementioned Mbeumo and fellow star Yoane Wissa this summer.

Frank’s best finish with Brentford was ninth, so it will be interesting to see, if he does take the Tottenham job, how he fares with what should be a better squad, and better resources available to him.

