Tottenham join Arsenal in making ‘offer’ for La Liga star as Spurs ‘raise’ bid for Man Utd target

Nico Williams has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham have joined north London rivals Arsenal in making an ‘offer’ to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to reports.

The Gunners have been particularly heavily linked with a move for the Spain international over the last year with some reports even claiming that his future belongs to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the wide areas and Williams is seen as the Arsenal boss’ ‘priority signing’ for the left wing.

One report on Thursday said that Athletic Bilbao winger Williams had ‘confessed’ his ‘decision’ to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Before another story on Friday insisted that Chelsea had made an offer higher in value than that of Arsenal’s for the 22-year-old Spain international.

The report in Spain added:

‘The proposal that Stamford Bridge has presented to Willams JR would be valued at 20 million net per year, and a contract valid for the next five seasons, that is, until 2030. ‘Enzo Maresca is obsessed with Nico, and is clear that he would be a fantastic signing for the Blues.’

And now it’s Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham who have joined the race to sign Williams with all three clubs now making an ‘offer’ to the player, according to reports in Spain.

The interest from the Premier League is said to be ‘increasingly distancing him’ from a move to Barcelona with all three English clubs ‘willing to make an offer that Barca, given their financial problems, would be hard-pressed to match’.

Williams is ‘attracted by the possibility of playing for a team that is fighting for the Premier League and the Champions League’ in the form of Arsenal.

It is claimed ‘money would not be a problem’ for Chelsea, while Spurs see Williams ‘as a key piece in their attack’ and Barcelona’s ‘delicate financial situation makes signing him practically impossible’.

Athletic Bilbao ‘has no intention of selling its star for less than his release clause’ and ‘will only let him go if a club puts €60m on the table in a single payment’.

Tottenham are interested in another La Liga star with reports in Spain claiming they have ‘raised’ their ‘offer’ to bring rumoured Man Utd target Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League in the summer.

With the Denmark international dropping down the pecking order under Hansi Flick at Barcelona, Tottenham ‘have decided to take advantage of the opportunity and have increased their offer to 15 million euros to secure his services’.

The report adds: