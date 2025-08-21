Tottenham join race for Chelsea attacker but big exit must happen first

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing a Chelsea forward after they lost out to Arsenal for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Spurs have been eager of late to add more firepower to their attacking ranks. It comes with two of their most potent assets from last season now unavailable to them.

Son Heung-min – who was directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions – has moved onto LAFC, while James Maddison will be sidelined for a while through injury. The attacking midfielder was also directly involved in 23 goals last season.

Palace man Eze seemed perfect for Tottenham, as he can play both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, so could have covered for the losses of both men.

However, while they thought a deal was essentially done to sign the Eagles man, rivals Arsenal fully agreed a deal to sign him on Wednesday.

That leaves Tottenham scrambling for more options, and they might have found one at another rival side, Chelsea.

According to Chelsea News, Spurs are ‘interested in’ signing Blues forward Nicolas Jackson amid their desire to add attacking quality to their side.

Further to that, it’s believed contact has been made for the potential signing of the forward. The report states Tottenham have “made contact with Jackson in case Richarlison leaves.”

They also explain that the sale of the Brazilian – who scored twice on the opening weekend of the season for Spurs – would bring the north London club the €60-70million (£51.9-£60.6m) needed to make a deal happen.

One could question whether Tottenham need to make any money to be able to finance a deal for Jackson. They were closing in on a £67.5million move for Eze, though that they didn’t end up signing him suggests the conditions were not perfect.

But Jackson won’t cost quite the level of Eze, as reports have placed him at £60million. Should they need to raise some money to sign him, it shouldn’t be a huge amount.

Jackson is also being linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle at the moment.

What’s more, it now seems unlikely that Richarlison will be allowed to leave Tottenham. While there have been reports over the summer suggesting he could be surplus to requirements, those have largely died down of late.

What’s more, Richarlison was given the nod to start up top over Dominic Solanke against Burnley, and repaid the faith of Thomas Frank with two goals, including a sumptuous bicycle kick, suggesting confidence in his game at the moment.

READ MORE: Tottenham knew Eze deal ‘wasn’t quite right’ but thought it was ‘done’ before Arsenal hijack