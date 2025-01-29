Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a late move in the January transfer window for Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel.

Competition is high in Munich with Vincent Kompany being afforded a wealth of attacking talent that includes Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

There is a clear difficulty in breaking into the starting eleven for the 19-year-old despite already managing 16 goals and seven assists in 82 games.

Before joining, he had only featured 10 times for Rennes before joining as a 17-year-old with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic naming him as ‘one of the biggest talents in Europe’.

Thomas Muller was also quoted as saying he is a ‘superb finisher‘ and Julian Naglesmann backed him to score ’40 goals a season’ one day.

And now it seems the frustration of starting just two league games this season has got to him, as he is ‘set to leave’ before the end of the window as he wants first-team football according to the Daily Mail.

It is also said that the two clubs spoke briefly in 2023 when Kane was sold to Bayern and there is no doubting that Tel would become an instant starter should he link up in North London.

Tel’s transfer dilemma

Whereas a loan deal is being discussed for now, Tel finds himself stuck with a decision to make regarding his next move.

Chelsea are heavily linked with a move but the competition at Stamford Bridge is just as heavy as it is in Germany, leaving him with no guarantee of regular football.

In addition, Arsenal and Manchester United have also come forward as well. The Gunners look to be the most attractive option given their standing in both the Premier League and Champions League and the fact they are desperate for a boost in their frontline.

Capable of playing off the left or in the centre, he would suit Arsenal’s style of play and his quick feet would be afforded plenty of chances given Mikel Arteta’s side have created the second-most big chances this season with 65 – which is six less than leaders Liverpool.

For Spurs, there are talks of offloading flop loanee Timo Werner to the MLS, with the New York Red Bulls interested in a move in January.