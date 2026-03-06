Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Igor Tudor “has to go” after suffering a third defeat in three as Tottenham boss as Jamie O’Hara let loose on six Spurs “jokes” and “an absolute disgrace” of a football club.

The 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Thursday leaves Tottenham just one point above the relegation zone as thousands of Spurs fans left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their droves long before the final whistle.

Spurs took the lead when Dominic Solanke smartly diverted Archie Gray’s cross past Dean Henderson, but th hosts capitulated in staggering style.

Micky van de Ven hauled Ismaila Sarr down in the box to conceded a penalty that the Palace winger converted and was show a red card for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Jorgen Strand Larsen put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage-time and there was still enough time before the break for Sarr to put the visitors 3-1 up and push Spurs and Tudor further into crisis.

Pedro Porro was seen “smashing everything” after being substituted in the second half and Tudor bristled when asked about the “pressure” of the job after the game.

O’Hara insists his former club are “an absolute disgrace” and is “actually hurting” as Spurs drift powerlessly towards relegation.

He shouted on talkSPORT: “The manager’s got to go. He’s got to go. Get rid of him.

“He’s lost three games on the bounce. We are the only team in the Premier League ever to bring in a new manager to get a new manager bounce and we get a worse bounce.

“Honestly, he’s a joke, this club is a joke, the owners are a joke, the players are a joke, the recruitment’s a joke, the staff are a joke, the manager’s a joke.

“Everything about the football club is an absolute disgrace. Honestly, I’m hurting, I’m actually hurting. It hurts.

“I didn’t think it would hurt, because I was like, we’ve had some good moments, won the Europa League last season.

“This is just awful. This is so bad. This is the worst I’ve ever felt as a Spurs fan, ever.”