Journalist confirms Tottenham are ‘there’ for 250-goal striker on free to immediately help De Zerbi

Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

An Italian journalist has confirmed that Tottenham are interested in signing Mauro Icardi on a free transfer to help Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs have had a terrible start to the new Premier League season with De Zerbi’s side currently in 17th position after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

Tottenham invested over £300m over the summer to make sure they avoided being anywhere near the relegation zone this season – but there is already pressure on De Zerbi to start turning around results.

After losing their first two games to Brentford and Newcastle United, Tottenham have since been held to two goalless draws in a row against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Tottenham are yet to score a goal in the Premier League this season and rumours were building earlier in the week that Icardi was being considered as an option by Spurs.

Cronache di Spogliatoio (via LaLazioSiamoNoi) revealed on Wednesday that Tottenham are keen on signing the former Argentina international, who most recently played for Galatasaray.

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LaLazioSiamoNoi wrote: ‘According to Cronache di Spogliatoio, Tottenham are evaluating his profile as a potential experienced option to try and solve the team’s scoring problems.

‘In the background, however, there’s also interest from Lazio . Icardi , for his part, doesn’t seem inclined to accept just any offer: his goal is to end his career with an ambitious project, and for this very reason, he’s reportedly already rejected several offers.’

Icardi has scored 250 club career goals with spells at Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray, with 33-year-old scoring 14 goals in 31 Super Lig appearances last term for the Turkish outfit.

‘Tottenham are also there’ for Icardi

And now Italian journalist Giulio Cardone has confirmed that Tottenham are interested in Icardi with Spurs “there” with Lazio for the ex-Inter Milan star.

Cardone told Radiosei (via LazioNews24): “On Icardi, Tottenham are also there at the moment, while Lazio have already made their assessments and reached a decision.

“If Pinamonti and Noslin don’t manage to provide the expected answers, then new scenarios could open up.

READ: Spurs – and Souness – shamed by the longest-ever goalless starts to a Premier League season

“The long break can represent an opportunity for free agents, but also for those clubs looking for opportunities on the market.”

Radu Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, insists that his client was “close” to a move to Napoli before joining Tottenham in a transfer that “didn’t go quite so well as hoped”.

Manea told CalcioNapoli: “We were close to a move to Napoli, but things happen in life.

“Sunday is an important match against a major team like Napoli, and he will try to do his best. Napoli is certainly still on his mind to some extent, but right now we are at Fiorentina, and he will give 100% to win.

“At that time, Bayern Munich and Tottenham also wanted him; I even spoke with Aurelio De Laurentiis back in 2023.

“I spoke with the president, and we told Bayern that we would be going to England because his dream was to play in the Premier League. It didn’t go quite so well as hoped, but that’s part of life.”

And Manea expects Dragusin to stay at Fiorentina long-term after Tottenham allowed an obligation in the summer loan deal to Florence.

Manea added: “He came to Florence to stay. He is on loan with an obligation to buy after twenty matches. And I doubt he won’t play them.

“He arrived with the intention of staying and making an impact at Fiorentina. He has experience in Serie A and England. And he won the Europa League. He possesses a wealth of experience, yet he is still only 24 years old.”

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