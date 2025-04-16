Tottenham and Manchester United are reportedly both ‘keen’ on international goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, with both watching him in action over the weekend amid their own problems in net.

Spurs have not had an awful lot of trouble with Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks. The Italian kept eight clean sheets in all competitions last season, but there’s been more pressure on a lot of the Tottenham squad this term.

That told on Vicario at the weekend, when he was at fault for two goals against Wolves, who are below his side’s own poor position of 15th.

He failed to distribute for one, the ball finding its way immediately to a Wolves player, not long before it found its way into the net, before Vicario made a full-stretch dive only to parry the ball off Djed Spence and into the back of the net.

Following the 4-2 loss, TBRFootball has reported Tottenham are ‘keen’ on Ivorian international Fofana. They and Manchester United are both said to be interested.

In fact, both were reportedly among the sides who watched Fofana in a 2-0 victory over Montpellier at the weekend. It means Angers are three points above the Ligue 1 drop zone.

In terms of personal stats, Fofana has a 72.5 per cent save percentage this season, better than Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At either Spurs or United, Fofana could be replacing a struggling goalkeeper. United have had their issues with Andre Onana, who has made more errors leading to a goal in all competitions of any Premier League goalkeeper since he joined the club in 2023.

He made two in his late game, against Lyon, before being dropped for the next game. But Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Onana will be back between the sticks in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

“As a coach and former player first of all I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

“We speak about managing players physically but we also have to manage them also mentally. We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay [Bayindir] to play.

“Onana, he will play tomorrow.”

But whether the faith is kept in him for long remains to be seen, with Fofana joining a number of top goalkeepers on United’s shortlist, with big names including Aaron Ramsdale said to be on there.

