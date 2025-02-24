Tottenham keen on PL manager after making Postecoglou decision as ‘post-Ange plan’ is mooted

Ange Postecoglou could be replaced by Andoni Iraola in the summer.

Tottenham “appreciate” Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola amid pressure on Ange Postecoglou to get it right, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs have been rotten season with Postecoglou’s side currently 12th in the Premier League table after 26 matches.

Postecoglou has continued to play the style that brought him early success in his first season at Tottenham and with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

However, he has been criticised for not changing his style of play in games where they are in control or against harder opposition.

Postecoglou faced calls for him to be sacked earlier this month after winning just ten Premier League matches this term and the Australian claimed there was an “agenda” to get him out of Tottenham.

The Spurs boss has had to deal with as many as 11 first-team players being out at any one time this season and his persistance has been rewarded over their last two matches.

Tottenham beat Man Utd 1-0 at home a week ago before thrashing Ipswich Town 4-1 at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

That run of wins has them looking upwards again but Postecoglou’s men are still 11 points adrift of the Champions League positions.

Iraola’s Bournemouth are having an exceptional season in sixth position and now former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insists that the Cherries boss will be under consideration if Tottenham choose to change manager in the summer.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It’s true that Tottenham appreciate Andoni Iraola, but it’s nothing more than that at this stage, they’ve not made any kind of approach.

“They’ve not crystallised any kind of post-Ange plan, because they want to back Postecoglou.

“So if, hypothetically, there’s a vacancy, you would expect Iraola to be further discussed.

“But there isn’t a vacancy right now, and there isn’t an urgency to draw up that shortlist at this stage of the season.”

Dejan Kulusevski scored Tottenham’s fourth goal against Ipswich Town on Saturday and Postecoglou hailed the Swede’s influence over a testing period in recent months.

Postecoglou said: “He’s been unbelievable through this period. People forget he started the season on fire, he was unbelievable, but he’s had to put in so many kilometres over the last two and a half months, him and Pedro, a couple of others, but no complaints, no excuses, he’s just kept grinding away.

“You can see when he’s got the energy and gets a chance to recover game by game that the quality is there. He scored a cracking goal, worked hard for the team, so pleased for him.”