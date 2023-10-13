Tottenham ‘keeping an eye’ on 14-goal Bundesliga striker as Postecoglou eyes Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been on fire recently.

The 27-year-old has scored an incredible 14 goals in just eight appearances so far this season, 13 of which have come in the Bundesliga, giving him an average of 1.75 goals per game as it stands.

This makes Guirassy the Bundesliga’s top scorer by some distance, with second-placed Harry Kane trailing him by five goals.

Guirassy’s incredible form has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. Stuttgart only signed him permanently in July, however, so they certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap.

As previously reported by Football365, West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all ‘made checks’ on the Stuttgart goal machine ahead of the January window.

It now seems, however, that Tottenham could rival the Premier League quartet for Guirassy.

According to reputed transfer journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the striker ahead of the winter window.

“It is early days for him being a Stuttgart player but teams are already keeping an eye on this situation,” Jones told the Ranks FC Podcast.

“Tottenham are one of the teams already keeping an eye on his development. West Ham also have an eye on him. He is absolutely brilliant…”

When Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in August, questions were raised over whether Ange Postecoglou had enough firepower in his squad to get his team back into the top four.

The manager has completely destroyed that assumption, however, with Spurs enjoying a fantastic start to the season.

The North London club have won six and drawn two of their eight Premier League matches so far, and sit joint-top of the table with their rivals Arsenal.

Despite their early success, Tottenham have been heavily linked with several strikers recently, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez thought to be at the top of their shortlist.

Guirassy can now be added to the list, but as mentioned, plenty of Premier League sides are interested. Whether or not Stuttgart will be willing to sell him in January, however, remains to be seen.

