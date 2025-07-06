Tottenham have failed with their first proposal for Mohammed Kudus but the West Ham star has ‘said yes’ to joining Thomas Frank’s outfit, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north London club have completed three deals so far this summer with Luka Vuskovic joining from Hajduk Split, while Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel have completed permanent moves after successful loan spells.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is currently the only player Tottenham have sold this summer with the Denmark international moving to Marseille, while Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon left on free transfers.

Tottenham are in a good position to hang onto some of its best players because of Champions League qualification, despite their horrific 17th-placed finish last season.

And they are also looking to continue to add some quality to improve Frank’s squad after the head coach joined from Brentford to succeed Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham are particularly interested in West Ham attacking midfielder Kudus with Romano revealing that the Chelsea and Newcastle target has agreed to join if Spurs can agree a fee with the Hammers.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Mohammed Kudus is not talking to any other club at this stage: he wants Tottenham move. Kudus already said yes to Spurs project and club to club talks with West Ham will continue soon. Clear intention is to join Spurs. #THFC.’

The transfer expert added on his YouTube channel: “What I’m told about Kudus is that Tottenham made the first proposal to West Ham. It was rejected because West Ham didn’t want to accept that value for the player, something around £50m for Mohammed Kudus.

“But first point, Tottenham are expected to bid again for Kudus, so in the next days, Tottenham want to attack again.

“Second point, Thomas Frank has approved internally, Mohammed Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target for Tottenham this summer, so they are prepared to advance and push for Kudus and then the player side.

“Probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is that Kudus wants to go to Tottenham.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed recently that he was disappointed with some of Kudus’ performances this season but is clearly “a quality player”.

Carragher said in May: “There’s no doubt he’s (Kudus) a quality player who should be playing for a team, I would say, that is closer to the top of the table than near the bottom right now.

“But probably one of the reasons why West Ham are where they are this season is because he hasn’t shown the form that he showed last season.

“Last season he looked fantastic (but) he just hasn’t looked the same player this season.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change there in some way because West Ham need the money but other clubs might think this is just an off season for him’ and last season was the real Kudus.

“And if they can get that player then maybe it’s a good signing. So it might be the type of situation where it maybe works for (all parties).”