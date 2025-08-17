Tottenham ‘launch £70m bid’ in ‘one last splash’ after Eze as ‘priority’ signing ‘approved’

According to reports, Thomas Frank has ‘approved’ Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘priority’ signing after Eberechi Eze as they have ‘launched a £70m bid’.

Spurs have been active in this summer’s transfer window as the ninth-biggest spending club in Europe. They have invested around £120m on signings, notably Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Joao Pahlinha.

Their summer spending could easily surpass £200m before this summer transfer window closes, with reports in recent days revealing that they have moved to the front of the queue for Crystal Palace and England star Eze.

Tottenham are yet to agree on a fee with Crystal Palace, but it has emerged that they have finalised personal terms with the attacking midfielder.

Despite this, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Sunday morning that he will start for Palace against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, while Oliver Glasner’s side are currently working on landing a replacement for their prized asset.

Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss has been mentioned as an option, though Orsntein revealed on Sunday morning that Crystal Palace have also made an ‘approach’ to Club Brugge over landing Christos Tzolis.

It is noted that they plan to ‘raise their bid’ after having an ‘offer rejected’ by Club Brugge.

The report adds:

‘Palace have already seen a bid rejected by Brugge but plan to return with an improved bid and also are speaking to the Greece attacker’s representatives. ‘The 23-year-old has three goals and two assists in seven games so far this campaign and has recently signed a new contract, so Brugge do not intend to sell.’

With Eze lined up, Spurs are said to be turning to their next target and have decided to make Real Sociedad star Takefuso Kuba a ‘priority’.

The talented winger has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League over the past year and Spurs are said to have ‘launched a £70m offer’ as this transfer has been ‘approved’ by Frank.

The report claims: