Tottenham are ready to make a wantaway Liverpool star the most expensive signing in their history, according to a shock report.

Tottenham are backing Roberto De Zerbi in a big way this summer, with the club well aware successive 17th-placed finishes is unacceptable.

Andy Robertson has joined and will soon be followed by Marcos Senesi. Tottenham are attempting to renegotiate terms with Bayern Munich for the permanent signing of Palhinha.

Spurs could activate their €30m option to buy, but believe a deal can be struck for less. Crucially, Palhinha is giving priority to Spurs over Sporting CP.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are ready to improve upon their roughly £40m opening bid for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

Club-to-club negotiations with Manchester City for the £50m-£60m signing of Savinho are advancing, but he might not be the only new winger.

There are genuine chances for Cody Gakpo to leave Liverpool this summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming as much.

Dutch reports have claimed Gakpo is dissatisfied with life at Liverpool after compatriot Arne Slot was sacked. Soccernews.nl declared Gakpo now ‘wishes to leave’.

The 27-year-old is one of Liverpool’s highest earners and the Reds will give serious consideration to any offers of note they receive.

And according to a stunning report out of Spain, Tottenham are ready to go all in for Gakpo and smash their transfer record.

Tottenham to pay £73.5m for Cody Gakpo – report

It’s stated Spurs are ready to ‘launch’ an €85m / £73.5m bid for Gakpo, who would surpass Dominic Solanke (£65m add-ons included) as their all-time record buy.

De Zerbi is claimed to be a long-time admirer of Gakpo, and Tottenham’s alleged imminent bid is not a spur of the moment thing.

Tottenham are claimed to want a versatile forward who is equally adept at operating out wide or up front. Gakpo fits that billing.

The report added: ‘Roberto De Zerbi has been following Cody Gakpo for some time. This isn’t a spur-of-the-moment interest or a last-minute alternative.

‘The Italian manager values ​​his power, his striking ability, his reading of the game to attack space, and his capacity to link up with attacking midfielders and full-backs.

‘In the new Tottenham, the Dutch forward could play a central role, not only as a left winger, but also as a second striker or a mobile target man in more demanding matches.

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‘The figure being discussed, 85 million euros, reflects both the player’s quality and the difficulty of negotiating with Liverpool.

‘At Anfield, they know that Cody Gakpo still holds market value, has Premier League experience, and is still at an ideal age to perform for several seasons. Therefore, any offer must be substantial from the outset.

‘Tottenham wants to avoid a lengthy negotiation that could allow other European clubs to enter the picture, especially if the player confirms his willingness to move.’

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