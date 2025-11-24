According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have decided to turn to a new leading transfer target as a move for Ivan Toney is hindered by ‘two hurdles’.

Unsurprisingly, Spurs were very active in the transfer market ahead of Thomas Frank‘s debut season in charge and their return to the Champions League.

Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons were among their most notable additions in the summer as Tottenham looked to build a stronger squad after last season’s 17th-placed finish in the Premier League was somewhat salvaged by their Europa League triumph.

Under Frank, Spurs have generally been more solid than they were during Ange Postecoglou’s time in the dugout and they are in the conversation for Champions League qualification as they sit ninth in the Premier League table after 12 matches.

However, Spurs have produced nothing performances against Chelsea and Arsenal, with Sunday’s 4-1 loss to their north London rivals fuelling deserved criticism.

They are lacking in attack as they have struggled to fill the void left by Harry Kane, with Kolo Muani, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison yet to prove that they can consistently shine for the Premier League outfit.

Therefore, it could be a priority for Spurs to sign a new striker in January and they are already linked with several potential options.

Toney has been mentioned as a target as it’s been suggested that he could return to the Premier League in January to boost his chances of playing at next summer’s World Cup. He is also understood to have a strong relationship with Frank from their time together at Brentford.

However, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims ‘two major hurdles’ are threatening a deal for Toney, who would need to take a substantial pay cut and there is only a slim chance of him earning a spot in England’s World Cup squad.

This means they may have to turn to an alternative and journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims they have their eye on Porto standout Samu Aghehowa, who previously came close to joining Chelsea.

Tavolieri explained: ‘Spurs see Aghehowa as the ideal profile to fit into the revamped system of Thomas Frank , a coach renowned for bringing out the best in his strikers — as seen in the successes of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins during his time at Brentford.

‘Tottenham could therefore soon launch a concrete offensive for one of the most followed attacking talents in Europe, hoping to finally fill the void left by Harry Kane.’