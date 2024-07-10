Tottenham ‘lead’ Arsenal for Arteta’s ‘top target’ as Spurs ‘make approach’ for La Liga star

Tottenham are leading Arsenal for Espanyol star Joan Garcia as they make an approach for the La Liga goalkeeper, according to reports.

Spurs made a brilliant addition in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli last summer with the goalkeeper joining in a deal worth €20m.

And now Ange Postecoglou wants to sign some competition for the Italy international this summer with Garcia moving to their top of his list.

It was recently reported that Garcia has become Mikel Arteta’s ‘top target’ to replace Aaron Ramsdale as their back-up option to David Raya, who recently joined permanently from Brentford after spending last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

Football Transfers reported:

‘The 23-year-old has a €25 million release clause in his deal and the Gunners hierarchy are considering him to come in and compete with David Raya should Ramsdale leave. ‘Sources close to the player have informed us that the England international remains indecisive about his future at the Emirates and he is still weighing up his options carefully. ‘In turn, Mikel Arteta needs an answer from Ramsdale within the next week on whether he intends to stay at the club or leave, so he can plan his recruitment for this window.’

Spanish giants Real Madrid are also interested in signing Garcia from Espanyol this summer but it is now thought to be Tottenham who have stolen a march on arch-rivals Arsenal for his signature.

A report in Spain claims:

‘Real Madrid have tough competition for the signing of Joan Garcia, as the competition comes from the Premier League. Arsenal and Tottenham are also said to be interested in signing him, although Spurs are the ones who are leading the way and have already made approaches to the Catalan club.’ ‘The international goalkeeper’s release clause for the Spanish under-21 team is set at 25 million euros and Espanyol are holding on to that amount or a very similar one to let him go. Tottenham want the Espanyol goalkeeper to give competition to their first-choice goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, and they could definitely go for him, forcing Real Madrid to react quickly if they don’t want to say goodbye to this option for goal.’

Speaking after a win over Everton in December, Postecoglou praised Vicario’s impact in his first few months at Tottenham, he said: “He’s been brilliant from day one for us, and we haven’t always needed him like we did today.

“Other times, it’s probably one or two saves a game, if that, he’s been important in our build-up and in our organisation, but today we needed his goalkeeping. It wasn’t just the saves he makes. They’re so strong from corners and put so much pressure on the goalkeeper, and I thought he stood up really well.”