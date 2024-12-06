Tottenham: Levy’s fresh Postecoglou sack stance surfaces after ‘really disappointing’ Bournemouth loss

Ange Postecoglou could come under more pressure if results do not improve.

A new report has revealed Daniel Levy’s current stance on Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou after their 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth.

Postecoglou has been under pressure during the early months of this season as Spurs have been incredibly inconsistent in the Premier League.

Tottenham have six wins, two draws and six defeats in their 14 Premier League matches. They are tenth in the table and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Following Tottenham’s 4-0 hammering of Man City, Postecoglou’s side were tasked with kicking on, though they have failed to win their last two matches against Fulham and Bournemouth.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham last weekend, Spurs were deservedly beaten 1-0 at Bournemouth on Thursday night.

READ: Postecoglou reaches familiar Spurs manager endgame as Angeball drifts towards despair



After this loss, Postecoglou admitted he was “really disappointed” with his side’s performance and result. He said: “We have to open up. They can sit back. Just really disappointing that it has happened again. Something for me to mull over and do something about.”

Postecoglou is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked and a report from The Boot Room has revealed ‘what Tottenham are saying about’ potentially dismissing the head coach.

It is claimed that ‘Levy and Tottenham are not panicking about Postecoglou’s position at the club’.

‘TBR understands the north London club still hold belief in the Australian to see out the project he has started at Spurs. ‘Tottenham are also well aware of the struggles which Postecoglou is facing putting a side together currently due to injury issues. ‘Although Levy is aware of Tottenham’s standards, it is understood no one is working harder than the 59-year-old to put things right.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Former Chelsea boss inevitably favourite to be next Spurs boss after inevitable Postecoglou sack

👉 Spurs star ‘bossed’ by ‘faultless’ Bournemouth hero as club legend hits out at ‘urgency’

👉 Tottenham ‘will sack Postecoglou’ on one condition as pundit predicts exit – ‘this can’t continue’

During his press conference on Friday, Postecoglou admitted he has “no interest” in who is backing him.

“Not a lot of time for reflection, we got back at 2am. It was a disappointing night and we have a lot of work to do,” Postecoglou said.

On the response from angry fans, he added: “They aren’t behind me, they are behind the club.

“I have got no interest in who is behind me. Last night you have to figure the fans who travel to Bournemouth are fairly hardcore supporters.

“They weren’t happy with what they saw and they felt like they needed to give some feedback. I took the feedback onboard and we move on.”

On Sunday’s London derby against Chelsea, he continued: “We have done well against the teams up the top end of the table, not just wins but played really well. Whether that is City or United or Villa.

“But it doesn’t eliminate what happened last night. That still needs to be addressed. We will put that to one side, it is a big game on Sunday.

“Chelsea are going really well, they are in a good space at the moment witha fairly healthy squad and in good form. Always a tough game against them but we are at home and we need to make sure we produce a performance like we have in the other games.”