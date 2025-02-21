Tottenham are targeting three homegrown players in the summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad, according to reports.

Spurs are having a season to forget under Postecoglou with the Australian coming under pressure in recent weeks over their poor performances and results.

Tottenham beat Manchester United – who are having an even worse season – last weekend as they moved above the Red Devils into 12th place in the Premier League table.

Postecoglou has had as many as 11 first-team players out in recent weeks and widespread reports have indicated that Tottenham are still behind their manager as they have sympathy towards his situation.

However, some see the mounting injury list as something that could have been avoided if Postecoglou reduced their workload in training, while there has been criticism of the Tottenham boss sticking to his style of play no matter what.

It looks like Postecoglou will be given time to rebuild in the summer if they maintain some form when players return and GiveMeSport claims that the Spurs boss ‘has set his sights on acquiring Southampton star Tyler Dibling and Borussia Dortmund talisman Jamie Gittens after making a plan to lure homegrown talent to Hotspur Way in the summer’.

Mathys Tel joined on loan from Bayern Munich the January transfer window, with Tottenham possessing an option to make the deal permanent in the summer, while Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso also joined.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Plotting the paths of Man Utd and Spurs to Europa League final

👉 Liverpool bottle it, Man City trophyless, stubborn Amorim: One prediction per Premier League club

👉 PL ‘bigwigs’ Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham ‘making eyes’ at 17-goal star this summer

Postecoglou is now ‘working closely with technical director Johan Lange to identify future recruits’ and GiveMeSport adds:

‘Tottenham have identified Dibling and Gittens as key targets after putting a fresh transfer strategy in place to boost their homegrown quota ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness that they could face an uphill battle to get both deals over the line when they enter negotiations. ‘Although Spurs could look to profit if Southampton suffer relegation to the Championship as they go in search of landing Dibling, the south coast side decided they were unwilling to entertain bids which fell below £55million during the winter window due to being desperate to keep the 19-year-old wide forward on board. ‘GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham came close to making a breakthrough in their bid for an agreement in January before deciding Saints’ demands were out of reach and there was not confidence that he wanted to complete a mid-season switch, while Gittens would also be an expensive acquisition. ‘The England under-21 international has a £80million price tag heading into the summer, having put himself at the forefront of Borussia Dortmund’s plans in a testing season, meaning Spurs will have to shatter their club-record outlay if they want to win the race for his signature in the coming months. ‘Tottenham decided it would be impossible to recruit Gittens while the winter transfer window was open for business, GMS sources have learned, and they could face difficulties in their attempts to convince him to join Postecoglou’s charges as domestic rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are also circling.’

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is valued at around £65m, also ‘remains a key target’ for Tottenham but London rivals Chelsea ‘are the frontrunners to reach an agreement and there is additional competition coming from overseas’.