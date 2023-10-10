Tottenham linked Chelsea star now ‘very likely’ to leave in January as Thomas Tuchel eyes reunion

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is ‘very likely’ to leave Chelsea in January, it has been claimed, with Bayern Munich one of several clubs interested.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Axel Disasi, with Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill also preferred by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chalobah has been unavailable since the start of the season with a hamstring injury. Pochettino said in a recent interview that he is still part of his plans: “Yes, of course. I am Chelsea. I am the coach. His future is going to be [here].”

Despite this, it seems unlikely that Chalobah will be breaking into the Chelsea starting XI any time soon. As a result, everything points towards him leaving in January.

He was heavily linked with a move away from the London club throughout the summer. As previously reported by Football365, Tottenham are thought to be admirers of Chalobah, while Bayern Munich came close to signing him on loan.

Now, it seems the defender could finally secure a move to the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: Chelsea to rival Man Utd for £43m Brazilian superstar after sending scouts to watch Ten Hag target

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich ‘haven’t forgotten’ about Chalobah, who can operate as a centre-back or left-back.

Thomas Tuchel knows Chalobah well from his time as Chelsea boss and is thought to be very keen on a reunion with him.

Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg has stated that Bayern’s interest in the defender ‘has definitely not cooled down’, and they’re attracted by his versatility. However, he adds it is ‘too early’ to start concrete negotiations for a potential deal.

Plettenberg claims Chalobah is ‘very likely’ to leave Chelsea in January, and the German giants are interested in a loan with an option to buy.

He also adds that the ‘contact has never stopped’ between Chalobah’s representatives and Bayern since the summer.

The defender broke into the Chelsea team in 2021 after three successful loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield and French side Lorient.

He played a key role under Tuchel, making 31 appearances under the German manager.

A move to Bayern could be exactly what Chalobah needs to get his career back on track, so it will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga champions start concrete negotiations with Chelsea in the next couple of months.

READ MORE: Ranking the average age of Premier League XIs: Spurs join Arsenal in top three youngest