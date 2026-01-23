Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Scotland captain Andy Robertson from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Robertson has fallen out of favour at Liverpool this season following the summer signing of Milos Kerkez, making just four league starts.

Liverpool and Spurs in ‘preliminary talks’ over Robertson transfer

Kerkez started the season poorly, but Arne Slot kept faith in the Hungarian and he has since improved to become one of the Reds’ more consistent performers.

Robertson is one of the victims of Slot’s willingness to stick by his preferred starters and could leave the club in the January transfer window, though his departure would leave Liverpool short in defence.

The Reds are already lacking depth at the back and have surprisingly not signed a centre-back this month.

They were keen on signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and came agonisingly close to doing so last summer, but the Eagles pulled the plug at the last minute.

As Guehi’s Palace contract was set to expire this summer, Liverpool were willing to wait, but Manchester City swooped in and signed the England internaional for £20million.

It’s unclear whether the Premier League champions, who are currently fourth in the top flight, will add defensive depth before the winter window closes, but they will surely only allow Robertson to leave if they sign a replacement, or at least have one lined up.

Sky Sports report that Spurs have ‘approached’ Liverpool regarding the left-back.

Robertson is out of contract at the end of the season and can negotiate a pre-agreement with foreign clubs, but Spurs want him now.

‘Preliminary talks’ are underway and ‘an outcome is expected in the next few days’ as Liverpool look to ‘honour the huge respect they have for the player’.

The 31-year-old was an Atletico Madrid target last summer but a move failed to materialise. As things stand, the La Liga side are not in the race to sign him in January.

Why do Spurs want Andy Robertson?

The simple answer is that they are quite bad and Robertson would make them better.

Looking at the bigger picture, Thomas Frank has just lost Ben Davies to a long-term ankle injury and Destiny Udogie has been absent for the vast majority of 2025/26.

Djed Spence has featured on the left with Pedro Porro at right-back; the signing of Robertson would allow the former to move back to his natural position on the right.

Spence impressed playing further up the pitch against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and that could also be an option if Robertson joins.

The addition of the Scotland captain would add much-needed quality and experience to a struggling Spurs side.

He is not expected to cost a significant fee, though no specific figure is mentioned in the Sky Sports report.

