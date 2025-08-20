Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze will both play for Palace on Thursday despite question marks around their future.

Any potential deals for Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi look unlikely to be confirmed in the near future with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirming the pair will start the club’s next match.

While the likes of Yoane Wissa and Alexander Isak were left out of the squads, the inclusion of both Guehi and Eze in Palace’s starting lineup to face Chelsea at the weekend was a surprise with players usually keen to avoid any injuries.

But, despite the transfer speculation surrounding both players, Glasner has confirmed that the duo will start Palace’s Conference League playoff fixture against Fredrikstad on Thursday.

“The player gives 100 per cent because he is under contract,” Glasner said in his press conference building up to the game. “We don’t have to say thank you every day, he is getting a few pounds every week.

“Many of you were surprised he and Marc started against Chelsea, most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow, but they are committed to the team.

“They will play a crucial part as long as they are here they are committed to the team. If they leave, they want to leave as the guys who gave 100 per cent to Crystal Palace.

“Here at the training ground it’s not a big issue. We’re not talking every day to Ebs and Marc and kneeling and saying ‘thank you, you arrived today’.

“We know things can happen. The window is not closed. They are always focused on what we have to do, our games. The rumours are not just for three days. We take it game by game, prepare in the best possible way, show the best performance and that’s the only way we can handle it.”

Of the two players, it would appear Eze is the closer to leaving with reports that Spurs are close to agreeing a £55m + £5m deal for the 27-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs and Palace had a meeting over Eze to discuss the final terms.

“Negotiations for Eberechi Eze to Spurs are again underway today after £55m plus £5m proposal yesterday,” Romano said.

“Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact to seal the agreement.

“An offer of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons is on the table and Tottenham are trying to reach an agreement after Eze informed Crystal Palace last week of his desire to go to Tottenham.

“He really wants to go after winning two titles, the first two in the history of Crystal Palace, as he believes this can be the moment to go and play in the Champions League.”

