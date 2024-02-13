Tottenham react to Liverpool interest in Postecoglou with manager set to be ‘rewarded’

Tottenham are confident that they will hang onto Ange Postecoglou with rumours of interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season last month after spending nine years at the club.

And there have already been rumours about who will replace the German when he leaves, as well as speculation about where Klopp will go after Liverpool.

Former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso remains the favourite to take over from Klopp after working wonders this season at Bayer Leverkusen, who are now five points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

However, there have been some murmurs that Liverpool could explore a move for Pochettino after the Australian made a brilliant start to life in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has got Tottenham playing some of the best attacking football in the Premier League, while recent results have seen them move back into the top four.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Blades and Liverpool’s bench presser shine, but Moyes very much Out

But the Daily Telegraph insist that Tottenham are ‘sure’ that Postecoglou will not leave for Liverpool in the summer as they ‘hold no fears’ over his future.

The newspaper adds:

‘Klopp’s departure, along with Xavi Hernandez leaving Barcelona, is expected to put in progress a summer merry-go-round among some of Europe’s top coaches and clubs. ‘But Tottenham are extremely confident that Postecoglou will not join Liverpool or any other rival club this summer, as he looks to build on the encouraging start he has made in London.’

Postecoglou’s ‘heavily incentivised’ contract at Spurs should see him ‘rewarded for qualification for the Champions League’ if Tottenham can keep up their positive form.

The report continues:

‘Postecoglou has previously revealed that he used to support Liverpool, but that has not raised any concern at Tottenham, who believe the former Celtic manager is completely committed to his current job. ‘In fact, Postecoglou has already hinted that he could be ready to put down roots in London and stay at Tottenham for some time should the club remain happy with his work.’

Postecoglou has not had a fully fit squad to pick from since November due to injuries, suspension and international commitments and Brennan Johnson is excited about Tottenham’s potential with all their players available for selection.

Johnson said: “You don’t play that well or with that togetherness if everyone isn’t on board. Everyone is firmly on board with how the manager plays.

“At half-time he was so frustrated because we came away from the way we want to play and when we score goals like that, it is stuff we work on day-in, day-out so it’s a nice feeling because it is the rewards paying off.

“It is just excitement (in the squad). Everyone is back and we’ve missed some really key players. As the manager said, now in training we’ll be doing the starters against the sub team and most times you won’t be able to tell who is starting because the quality is so high.

“We have that competition in training, there is never any bad blood, everyone gets on so well in training and we just want to push ourselves.

“It shows like (here) and against Brentford, when people aren’t at it for one reason or another, it’s not down to them, but it shows the squad and the players coming on can make such a good impact.”