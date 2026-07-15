Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Liverpool ‘do not plan to sell’ Cody Gakpo to Premier League rivals Tottenham or any other club this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have already revamped much of their side this summer with six new signings coming through the door by early July.

The Tottenham hierarchy are looking to make sure they don’t find themselves in another relegation battle next season after finishing just two points above the drop last term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all joined on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali have all arrived in deals totalling £237m.

Tottenham are now looking to improve the attacking areas of their side after addressing the defence and midfield, with many rumours about potential targets.

Liverpool winger Gakpo is reportedly seen as one of three signings to give Roberto De Zerbi the final pieces of his ‘dream XI’ at Tottenham.

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Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that the ‘door remains closed’ for Tottenham when it comes to Gakpo as Liverpool concentrate on incomings in the wide areas.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Keep an eye on Tottenham because they are interested in the player. As things stand at the beginning of July, Liverpool are not opening the door to an exit. They are not telling Gakpo that he can leave and they are not telling Tottenham that negotiations can begin. That is not happening right now.

“At the moment, the door remains closed from Liverpool’s side. We will have to see what happens later in the summer if Tottenham decide to make a formal proposal. Right now, there is interest, but if an official bid arrives then we will see how the situation develops.

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“So it is definitely one to watch, but nothing is guaranteed at this stage.”

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has double down on that stance with Liverpool ‘looking to add to their wide options, not reduce them’ despite interest from Tottenham in Netherlands international Gakpo.

Crook wrote in his latest Transfer Notebook: ‘Liverpool do not plan to sell winger Cody Gakpo this summer,’

‘Gakpo is among Tottenham’s list of transfer targets while several other clubs are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands ace.

‘Despite his form tailing off last season, sources have informed talkSPORT that the 27-year-old remains part of their plans.

‘In fact, Liverpool are looking to add to their wide options, not reduce them.

‘PSG’s Bradley Barcola is their dream target, but the message coming out of the French capital is that he is very much off limits.’

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