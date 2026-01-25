Tottenham want second Liverpool star after Robertson with £30m ‘opening offer’ mooted

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones have been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are looking at signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as well as Andy Robertson this month, according to reports.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window as FSG backed Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

However, things have not gone to plan for Liverpool this season with many of their new signings underperforming as the Reds have slumped 14 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

One of the positions that the Reds improved was left-back with Milos Kerkez signed from Bournemouth, pushing Liverpool legend Robertson down the pecking order.

And David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed on Friday that Tottenham are ‘working on a deal to sign’ Robertson from Liverpool this month.

It is understood that Robertson had been earmarked as a target for the summer transfer window but that pursuit has been ‘’brought forward’ in an attempt to strengthen Thomas Frank’s squad this month, which could see Liverpool recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Saturday with ‘an official bid’ already submitted by Tottenham to Liverpool.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are working this week and in the next days to close a deal for Andy Robertson.

“An official bid has already been presented to Liverpool and discussions are ongoing between the two clubs.

“The player is open to the move and ready to make the switch. The fact that Robertson featured on the pitch does not change anything.

“Now it is up to Tottenham and Liverpool to find a financial agreement.

“If Robertson leaves, my understanding is that Liverpool are not planning to sign a new left-back immediately because they invested in Jorrel Hato last summer.

“The idea would be to bring back Kostas Tsimikas from Roma. There is no recall clause, but club-to-club contacts between Roma and Liverpool are already taking place and Roma are prepared to give the green light.”

Tottenham are looking to provide Thomas Frank with all the tools he needs to turn around Spurs’ fortunes and they are willing to make an offer for Robertson’s Liverpool team-mate Jones.

DaveOCKOP has revealed that Tottenham would be ‘willing to offer an opening offer of £30m’ for Jones as they look for another midfielder after the signing of Conor Gallagher earlier this month.

The account wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Tottenham are believed to still have a keen interest in Curtis Jones despite signing Conor Gallagher. Jones has featured regularly this season for Liverpool but may be interested in a new challenge. At the moment, it is believed that Spurs would be willing to offer an opening offer of £30m. Liverpool would likely seek more. One to watch, especially if Wharton to Liverpool interest picks up. John Heitinga is a fan of both Jones and Robertson.’

