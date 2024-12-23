Peter Schmeichel thinks Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was “crazy” to play such a high line against Liverpool in their 6-3 defeat on Sunday.

The Reds ran into a two-goal lead early as Luis Diaz and Alexis MacAllister put Arne Slot’s side in command before James Maddison’s curled effort got Spurs back into the match.

But Liverpool ran away with the match from there with a goal from Dominik Szoboszlai and a brace from Mohamed Salah putting the Reds 5-1 up on 61 minutes.

Tottenham duo Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got a goal back each to set up an interesting last ten minutes but Diaz scored his second of the game late on to make it 6-3 to the visitors, which probably flattered the home side.

Liverpool thrived behind Tottenham’s high line and former Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel insists Postecoglou was “crazy” to stubbornly play to his principles against the Premier League leaders.

Schmeichel said on Premier League Productions: “It’s on [Ange Postecoglou]. He’s playing to his principles. Today it was crazy, the high-line, the space they left behind, they’re not playing with a ‘keeper who’s comfortable cleaning up behind. You can’t play a system the players can’t play because of principle. For that they’ve conceded three on Thursday [in the League Cup] and six today.

“When you look at the table, they’re not on the front page, they’re on the second page. Tottenham are not supposed to be on the second page, it’s because of the way they play.

“The stubbornness of wanting to play that way, they got what they deserved and it could have been a lot worse.”

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions from Spurs 3-6 Liverpool: Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai and Kulusevski dazzle above the shod

👉 Who will be the next manager of Tottenham after Ange Postecoglou?

👉 Spurs play ‘football on acid’ and Ange Postecoglou is ‘out of his depth’

Turning his attention to Liverpool, Schmeichel reckons this could be the year they “win all the big things” and lift an unprecedented Quadruple.

Schmeichel added: “I think Liverpool in the last couple of years have had goals all over the pitch and that’s been the strength of the team.

“It would be interesting to see exactly what the difference from last year to this year, they look more solid, but they’re still scoring the goals and coming up with the chances like they did last season, but they look more solid.

“We’re at Christmas now, they’re top of the league, they’re in the semi-final for the League Cup, they’re top of the Champions League, that is brilliant, absolutely fantastic, and now you’re looking at them and thinking: ‘Yeah, this might just be that year where they can go on and win all the big things.’

“When you look at the playing material, it’s not really what Manchester City had where they have two teams, but still, it’s working out for them, and it’s absolutely fantastic, I’m starting to think they can go all the way [to win the Quadruple].”