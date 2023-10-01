Tottenham-Liverpool VAR ‘officiated in UAE’ just ’48 hours’ before making glaring Diaz goal error

Darren England is at the centre of a VAR storm after his blunder cost Liverpool.

Darren England and Dan Cook – the VAR officials for Tottenham versus Liverpool – ‘officiated in the United Arab Emirates just 48 hours earlier’.

Liverpool went down to ten men after 26 minutes against Spurs as Curtis Jones was sent off. The midfielder was originally booked for his challenge on Yves Bissouma but this decision was overturned by VAR.

Despite this, Liverpool looked to have taken the lead through Luis Diaz. The attacker converted after being set up by Mo Salah but he was flagged for being offside.

Replays showed Diaz was narrowly onside but this decision was not corrected by the VAR officials.

Liverpool – who later had Diogo Jota sent off for two bookings – went on to lose the game 2-1. An own goal from Joel Matip late on settled the game in Tottenham’s favour.

The PGMOL later admitted that Diaz’s goal had been ruled out as a result of a “significant human error”.

Their statement read: “PGMOL acknowledge a significant human error occurred during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool. The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials.

“This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention, however, the VAR failed to intervene. PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error.”

“PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of this fixture to acknowledge the error.”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Spurs 2-1 Liverpool… Red cards, absurd late drama and significant human error



It has since been confirmed that England and Cook have been stepped down after they were due to be involved in Sunday’s Premier League game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

The Times are now reporting that ‘England and Cook were part of a refereeing team that officiated in the United Arab Emirates just 48 hours earlier’. The report explains.

‘It has emerged that England oversaw VAR for the match between Sharjah and Al Ain in the UAE Pro League last Thursday with Cook as assistant referee. ‘Michael Oliver was the third member of the team subsequently involved at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, refereeing Al Ain’s 3-2 success before taking up fourth official duties for Saturday’s tea-time fixture. ‘The trip and the protocols of the Professional Game and Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have now come under scrutiny with Liverpool having had a “goal” from Luis Díaz wrongly disallowed for offside in a 2-1 loss in which they had two players sent off. ‘The FA received the approach for Oliver, England and Cook to officiate in the UAE and Howard Webb, head of the PMGOL, sanctioned the visit. ‘The fact England and Cook were then central to the mistake at Tottenham raises a number of questions, not least about their workload and whether they were affected by fatigue following the three day trip. It is understood members of the party arrived in London on Friday.’

READ MORE: Spurs vs Liverpool controversy shows VAR has ‘got to go’; redefining Ange-ball, Man Utd are ‘utter cr*p’

