Tottenham have loaned out one of their summer signings, with the recent addition taking a similar route to one of his Spurs team-mates.

Spurs signed six players permanently in the summer and loaned in two more. Of the permanent signings they made, the situations have varied, with Mohammed Kudus perhaps the best on the field, while Mathys Tel has struggled, and Luka Vuskovic was immediately loaned out.

The loan of Vuskovic is going well, as the 18-year-old centre-back has played 13 times for Bundesliga side Hamburg, impressing Tottenham as they keep him in their sights.

Another summer signing, Kota Takai, will now follow a similar route to Vuskovic. The central defender, 20, was signed from Kawasaki Frontale in the summer but has not been used in the Spurs squad.

That has largely been due to injuries, though it would be hard to displace favoured centre-back pairing Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and opportunities will be further reduced now that Radu Dragusin is back from injury.

As such, Takai is being loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has already joined up with the German club on their warm-weather winter training camp in Turkey.

Monchengladbach head of sports Rouven Schroder said: “Kota is a tall, physically strong centre-half who also has good pace.

“He’s got what it takes to help us in the immediate future. We’re delighted to welcome our new No.14.”

Takai’s loan is very similar to Vuskovic’s, with the Japanese international joining 12th-placed Bundesliga club, one position above Hamburg, where his Tottenham team-mate plays.

With Vuskovic impressing, and it recently being made clear that Spurs see him as part of their long-term plans, Takai could put himself in a similar spot.

The Croatian’s father recently suggested Vuskovic could remain out on loan next season, too.

He said: “Until June, he is definitely at HSV, and after that we will sit down with Tottenham and see what’s best. I am extremely satisfied with how he lives and trains.

“I would not like him to skip steps and go straight to the English Premier League, which I believe is the strongest in the world. There is still plenty of room for growth. As far as I’m concerned, it wouldn’t be bad if he stayed in Germany.”

Meanwhile, forward man Tel could join the pair out on loan, according to recent reports.

