Tottenham ‘looking at’ signing £86m striker amid Dominic Solanke ‘issue’

Tottenham are weighing up whether to attempt to sign Porto striker Samu Aghehowa amid Dominic Solanke’s injury struggles, according to reports.

Spurs have made a great start to the new Premier League season with Thomas Frank’s side currently sitting third in the table after seven matches.

Solanke, who has had several injuries since joining Tottenham from Bournemouth in 2024, with the England international coming off the bench just twice this season.

After last featuring on August 23 against Manchester City, Solanke has now had surgery on an ankle issue and will miss months rather than weeks.

Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani have both had their injury struggles too and now Tottenham could look to bring in a new striker over the next two transfer windows.

They have been linked, along with other Premier League clubs, to Porto striker Aghehowa – who has scored five goals in seven Portuguese top-flight appearances this season – and Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Tottenham are “looking at” the Spain international as a potential buy.

READ: Kane overtakes two legends but might never top 38-man England club because of Beckham brilliance

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure he’s [Aghehowa] somebody who’s maybe on the list of Tottenham and other clubs in the Premier League.

“Chelsea [came] very close to signing him a couple of transfer windows ago before the player decided to stay.

“Then Newcastle had him on their list in the summer window as they looked at potential replacements for Alexander Isak before signing Nick Woltemade.

“So I think he’s a top young player, 21 years old, Spain international. It’s no surprise that Tottenham and all these other big clubs in the Premier League are looking at him.

“He’s a player with huge potential and could really develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, if he continues his rise. I think that’s why these Premier League clubs are looking at him.

“He has got a release clause in his contract at Porto of around £86million, which is a big price tag on his head.

“But, I think if he continues what he’s doing right now and develops as a player and fulfils his potential, that could be a decent fee for somebody who wants to take him.

“[For] Tottenham, again, the number nine is coming a bit of an issue for them in some respects. Solanke’s had his injury problems so far this season.

“Then Richarlison has obviously slotted in and done quite well there, but there’s been ongoing speculation in regards to his future.

“Porto will be doing well to hang on to him [Aghehowa] in the next couple of transfer windows because I’m sure that interest will remain.”

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham: ‘No doubt’ ENIC sanction takeover on one condition as internal ‘mood’ revealed

👉 Tottenham ‘concern’ under Frank revealed as Spurs eye January loan for former ‘best in world’

👉 How Thomas Frank is making Tottenham Hotspur less Spursy…

Former Tottenham defender Sol Campbell has been impressed by the start Frank has made at Spurs since leaving Brentford in the summer.

Campbell said on talkSPORT: “I think he’s made a really good, positive [start], a fresh approach to the game. Came close against PSG [in the Super Cup final], just lost on penalties against them.

“Really top football, he’s playing with fresh eyes upon it, and maybe he’s doing something simple in the sense that [he’s] allowing players just to be a bit more free.

“Maybe he’s taking a bit more pressure on him and less pressure on the players. I think it’s been a great start for them. It’s early, who knows what’s going to happen, but the main thing is, it’s positive.”