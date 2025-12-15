Tottenham ‘lose confidence’ in Frank and ‘want’ Barcelona legend to replace him

The Tottenham board are losing patience with Thomas Frank and are considering replacing him with Barcelona legend Xavi, according to reports.

A 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest saw Spurs drop down to 11th in the Premier League table with Callum Hudson-Odoi bagging a brace and Ibrahim Sangare scoring a third in a miserable Sunday afternoon for Tottenham.

It was their fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches and the pressure is building on Frank, who was initially very well received by the Tottenham faithful.

When asked after Sunday’s loss whether he will get time to implement his ideas, Frank said: “I can’t see why not. I think it’s pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix.”

On his side’s display against Forest, Frank added: “I do everything to control my emotions, which is a hurricane inside me, because, of course, it’s deeply frustrating that we are not doing better after three good performances.

“It is extremely important to be calm and measured and of course, have very, very direct and clear messages at the right time so they’re not in doubt of what I think, because I’m very honest about where we are as well.

“I was also very honest, today was a very bad performance. No two ways about that, but also know that to change this, this will take some time.

“No one will want to hear about that. It’s just reality. I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it’s fair to say there’s been a few not too consistent performances, and that’s the thing. We are working very hard.”

Former Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar has already thrown Jurgen Klopp’s hat into the ring to replace Frank at Spurs and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that the north London club ‘want’ Barcelona legend Xavi as their next head coach.

Tottenham have ‘lost confidence’ in Frank with ‘concern at the club that the team lacks a clear playing style’ and Xavi’s ‘name has begun to circulate strongly as a possible replacement.’

The report adds: ‘Xavi Hernandez is seen as a coach capable of bringing order, ball control, and a defined identity, something Tottenham currently lacks. His recent experience at a highly demanding club works in his favor in internal assessments.

‘This change isn’t seen as an emergency solution, but rather as an investment in the future. The board believes that Xavi Hernandez could lay the foundations for a more solid project and give the team a clear direction.’

The report finishes by claiming that ‘the appointment of a new coach is being seriously considered as a real option if there is no immediate change’.