Former football executive Keith Wyness has told Tottenham they’ll earn far more from Lucas Bergvall than they would’ve in the summer after he’s penned a new deal at the club.

Bergvall actively wanted to leave Spurs in the summer. He told the club of his desire to exit and with big names such as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes joining, it seemed he might be able to.

But Tottenham rejected offers from Nottingham Forest and Newcastle for the Swede, and he ended up remaining in north London.

Bergvall has since played in four of six Tottenham games this season, and has signed a new deal at the club.

It was suggested he was valued at £45million in the summer, and following that deal being signed, the midfielder’s value has almost doubled.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It’s good from Spurs’ point of view, because look, he’s still a very young guy, and they’re going to have him now for years.

“So the difference will be, if there is going to be a move, it’ll mean that Spurs will be getting somewhere up to £80m as opposed to £40m with a shorter term contract.

“I think it just makes sense to tie him down, and they’ve obviously been able to reach an agreement.”

Roberto De Zerbi didn’t want Lucas Bergvall to go

While there were some reports early in the summer that Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi hadn’t had any contact with Bergvall, he quickly made it clear he wanted to keep him.

He said during pre-season: “I’m always being very clear with him and with you. I would like that he stays with us.

“I think he’s potentially a top, top, top player. But then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay. Tottenham is already, without me, a top club and we are not to convince anyone to stay.

“He can find the space if he stays with us. The competition within the players will be very strong because we are Tottenham and we have to build a strong squad – not just 11 players – especially considering a lot of injuries we suffered in the last two, three seasons.”

Indeed, De Zerbi was clear that Bergvall would “play many games” this season, in a midfield which includes Fernandes, Tonali and Conor Gallagher, and since the Swede’s new contract was confirmed, the boss has reiterated his desire to see him succeed.

He said: “I believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.”

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