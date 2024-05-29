According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi and they have been tipped to ‘lure him away’ from Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side pulled off a huge coup last summer as they signed Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea for an initial fee of £2m (plus £3m in add-ons).

The Englishman was previously linked with a £35m move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich but was unable to assert himself as a regular at Chelsea and was surplus to requirements last summer.

The 23-year-old has benefitted from playing regularly as he scored eight Premier League goals in his debut season for Nottm Forest as they managed to avoid relegation.

Forest stayed up after being docked points for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules and it has been suggested that they may have to sell one or two sellable assets in the coming weeks to balance the books.

According to a report from Football Insider, Spurs are ‘plotting to sign’ Hudson-Odoi, who is expected to cost around £30m.

The report claims ‘Forest will be forced to sell players before the end of June to avoid being hit with another points deduction’ and Tottenham ‘could make a move’ for Hudson-Odoi ‘before June 30’.

‘Sources say Spurs view Hudson-Odoi, 23, as having “huge” potential and that it could be easy to lure him away from the City Ground due to the Reds’ financial situation. ‘Tottenham chiefs have always planned to sign a younger attacking player this summer and the England international is one of several targets they are assessing in the wide forward area.’

‘Reports have suggested the Reds are now looking for around £30million to let him leave the City Ground after registering eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances. ‘Forest are believed to be at risk of breaching the financial rules again this year, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s needing to make around £30million in profit from player sales before the deadline at the end of June. ‘Tottenham could look to take advantage of that situation in the coming weeks and move to sign Hudson-Odoi as Ange Postecoglou looks to revamp his squad this summer.’

There is expected to be another overhaul at Spurs following their disappointing end to the season and Brazil international Richarlison has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite this, the former Everton forward has moved to shut down reports linking him with a move elsewhere.

“I left my vacation and came to work to come back better ahead of next season,” Richarlison said.

“Regarding what’s been said in the media in the last few days, it’s fake news. I will NOT leave England ahead of next season.”

