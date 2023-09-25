Spurs star Maddison sends brutal response to Saka after Arsenal star copies his darts celebration

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison has mocked Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal winger copied his darts celebration during the north London derby.

Spurs came from behind twice through Son Heung-min to secure a 2-2 draw against their arch-rivals on Sunday with both Arsenal and Tottenham losing ground on leaders Manchester City.

Saka scored a penalty to put Arsenal 2-1 ahead and mimicked Maddison’s usual darts celebration but the Gunners winger’s fellow England international had the last laugh when he set up Son for the second equaliser.

And Maddison was happy post-match to give some stick back to Saka over the goal celebration by reminding him about Tottenham’s second goal.

Maddison said: “Me and Bukayo had a bit of banter and a bit of trash talking, if you like, on international duty. I got told he did the darts celebration. He must have still been doing it when I turned him for the first goal, so I’ll have a little word with him in there.”

And Maddison thinks Tottenham are now shaking off the ‘Spursy’ tag after making a solid start to the new Premier League campaign under Ange Postecoglou.

“We’re not in there celebrating a point, I think there was a few little moments at the end especially in the dying minutes where we could have maybe won it from a set-piece,” Maddison told talkSPORT.

“I think winning late last week and coming back twice (here), when you hear fans and neutrals talk about Tottenham they often say, ‘soft, weak, they’ll bottle it, Spursy’, all that rubbish. I think the last couple of weeks shows that we might be going in a slightly different direction.

“We scored in the 98th and 101st minute against Sheffield United to win late on when it looked like it was going to be one of those days.

“Here we go behind twice at arguably one of the best teams in the world, we pull it back and we’re still fighting right until the end. Hopefully we can continue that.”

On their performances against Arsenal, Maddison continued: “I was really proud of how courageous the lads were and how brave we were. There were a couple of occasions in the first half, myself included, where we gave the ball away.

“I gave the ball away edge of the box, they nearly scored and it is so easy to sink and not carry on playing the way the manager wants us to play, but that’s what bravery is.

“It is having big b**** to take the ball under pressure. I gave it away but the manager makes me feel so good that I can get it again and if I give it away, it’s OK because that’s how he wants us to play.

“He won’t be cheering if I keep giving it away on the edge of the box, but it was only once and once was enough to remind me to be a bit quicker because these derby games are a rapid pace.

“After that I thought we passed the ball really well and had spells where we dominated.”