Tottenham make major ‘U-turn,’ with Postecoglou now willing to axe mega-money flop in January

Tottenham have reportedly made a shock U-turn and are ‘willing’ to sell Richarlison in January, who is a target for several Saudi clubs.

The Brazil international joined Spurs on a £60m deal in 2022, but he has never replicated the form he showed at Everton for the North London side.

Richarlison made 35 appearances in all competitions last season but only scored three goals. His poor form has continued into the current campaign, with the forward netting just twice in 13 outings.

The 26-year-old also missed a huge chance against West Ham on Thursday that could have put Tottenham 2-1 up, but Ange Postecoglou’s side ultimately ended up losing the game.

Spurs fans were left incredibly frustrated by the defeat, as a win would have seen them go joint-fourth with Manchester City.

Amid Richarlison’s poor run of form, Football Insider claims that Postecoglou has decided that he will sell the Brazilian in January if the right offer comes in.

The report states that there is ‘heavy interest’ in Richarlison from the Saudi Pro League and Spurs are ‘willing to cash in.’

They describe the decision as a ‘U-turn,’ as previous reports suggested that they were ready to reject all offers for the attacker.

Tottenham ‘believe he huge money on offer from Saudi could be used to help boost their own transfer budget with Postecoglou eager to add to his squad over January to address the club’s current injury crisis.’

Spurs are currently without key players such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and others.

It’s no secret that the manager is keen to bring in at least one centre-back this winter, while a new winger is also on his radar.

Talented Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is thought to be Tottenham’s top target, who is also admired by Manchester United.

Tottenham may also have to sign a new striker if they do decide to part ways with Richarlison, as the report suggests.

With that in mind, it looks like Spurs are in for a busy January as Postecoglou looks to ready his squad for a strong second half of the season.

