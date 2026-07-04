Tottenham make approach for seventh signing after Tonali as £17m fee is being discussed

Raoul Bellanova has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Atalanta wing-back Raoul Bellanova as their next summer signing, according to reports.

Spurs have made a flying start to the 2026 summer transfer window with ENIC already securing five new signings, while another is almost sealed.

Tottenham came close to being relegated last season with Roberto De Zerbi’s side surviving on the final day of the campaign, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Everton.

Spurs finished just two points in front of 18th-placed West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship, and the Tottenham hierarchy are determined to have a season towards the top end of the division instead,

Tottenham have already signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke has arrived from Brighton for £52m and Mateus Fernandes has joined in a £85m transfer from London rivals West Ham.

A deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is also very close with reports that the Italy international went for a medical in London earlier this week.

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On Wednesday Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal for Tonali was ‘here we go’ done as Tottenham and Newcastle agreed a fee.

The journalist posted on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham agree record deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, HERE WE GO!

‘Agreement between clubs closed and also on player side with the Italian midfielder.

‘Fee higher than £85m paid for Mateus Fernandes.’

Before The Athletic‘s David Ornstein clarified on X that a deal would be worth £100m: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Newcastle United to sign Sandro Tonali.

‘Deal for 26yo Italy international to join #THFC from #NUFC £92.5m + £7.5m in potential add-ons based around multiple Champions League qualifications @TheAthleticFC.’

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Before Romano confirmed on Thursday that Tonali was heading for a medical, he added: ‘Understand Sandro Tonali will be in London today with agents and family to undergo medical at Tottenham.’

Tottenham make approach for next signing

And now Tottenham’s next signing could be a defender with Italian website Tuttomercatoweb claiming that Spurs have made an approach for Bellanova.

Tottenham, along with Fulham and Nottingham Forest, ‘have reached out to enquire about the deal’ while fellow Premier League side Everton have also ‘tried to gauge the feasibility of the deal’.

The report adds that the Italian side are demanding between €15m (£13m) and €20m (£17m): ‘Atalanta are asking for between €15 and €20 million, and a move to Napoli is also possible, given that Massimiliano Allegri likes him a lot.’

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