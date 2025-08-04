Tottenham have reportedly ‘submitted an immediate enquiry’ to Manchester City for Jack Grealish followed the injury blow suffered by James Maddison.

Spurs have made some useful additions to their squad over the summer. They’ve now signed five players, including Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha.

However, there are also some losses, with Son Heung-min confirming he’s leaving, likely to LAFC after Fabrizio Romano revealed there’s an agreement in place for him to head there. Meanwhile, midfielder Maddison could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Maddison was injured in the 1-1 pre-season draw with Newcastle, and Thomas Frank suggested things did not look good, stating: “It’s most likely he has a bad injury, we need to be honest with that, it’s the same knee as the previous injury. Of course, we don’t know the full assessment of it, so we need to see that.”

Tottenham look to be moving quickly to ensure they can fill the gap left by Maddison and Son well.

According to Sports Mole, they have ‘submitted an immediate enquiry’ for Man City star Grealish following Maddison’s injury.

While Serie A big hitters Napoli were believed to be the leaders in the race for Grealish, the report suggests they are ‘no longer the front-runners’.

What’s more, City are expected to be open to ‘reasonable offers for a loan or permanent exit’ for the forward.

Grealish started just seven games in the Premier League last season, as he as leapfrogged by a number of players, so it seems he might be surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Son Heung-min leaves Spurs a statue-worthy legend who did two things Kane couldn’t

👉 Man Utd eye Tottenham hijack after Sesko snub as Red Devils ‘put £26m on the table’ for Barcelona star

👉 Tottenham ‘make move’ with ‘most serious’ interest in signing Barcelona star who ‘fits the bill’

Tottenham previously came close to signing him, and there have been frequent links with the City man over the last few years.

As such, if he is no longer wanted at City, it seems Tottenham is a club at which he will be an important player, whether they sign him on loan or permanently.

Spurs would have the luxury of being able to play Grealish either as a midfielder or winger. They have of course lost a midfielder in Maddison, but a forward in Son, while Dejan Kulusevski, who can also play in both areas, is injured, too.

Tottenham are said to be in the mix for the signing of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, so if he was to be signed along with Grealish, the City man is likely to occupy a midfield spot, where he had success at Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Tottenham suffer serious pre-season injury blow to highlight transfer shortcomings