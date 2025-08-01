Tottenham ‘make move’ with ‘most serious’ interest in signing Barcelona star who ‘fits the bill’

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as an option for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to reports in Spain.

Araujo is under contract in Catalonia until 2031, having signed a long-term extension in January.

The Uruguayan international has made 175 appearances for the Blaugrana since making his first-team debut in October 2019 — a year after joining from CA Boston River for €4.7million.

Injuries have hampered the 26-year-old in recent seasons. He featured just 12 times in Barcelona’s La Liga-winning campaign, making 25 appearances across all competitions but starting only 17.

Araujo has been the subject of transfer speculation for years, emerging as a top target for Manchester United and Chelsea back in 2022. Despite signing multiple extensions — the latest tying him down until 2031 — he continues to be linked with United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Now, a new club has entered the mix: Tottenham, who are preparing for the 2025/26 season under new head coach Thomas Frank.

The ex-Brentford boss will lead Spurs into the Champions League after Ange Postecoglou’s side won the Europa League in May. His first competitive game will be against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 13.

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has been Frank’s marquee signing so far, while Spurs have also confirmed the permanent signings of former loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

Additionally, Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha is expected to join on loan with an option to buy for around £25million, having already completed a medical.

Spurs’ transfer business isn’t expected to end there, with the club now linked with a surprise move for Araujo.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Spurs ‘could make a move for Araujo’, with a summer transfer now considered possible.

It’s claimed the Uruguayan ‘is going through a difficult time in his career, and his current situation hasn’t gone unnoticed at Barcelona‘, with Spurs reportedly keen to take advantage.

Araujo is said to be ‘no longer untouchable’ due to ‘raised doubts’ over his recent performances. As a result, Barcelona’s board ‘is beginning to consider a sale if a compelling offer arrives’.

Tottenham reportedly hold ‘the most serious interest’ in the centre-back and ‘have made initial moves to test his signing’.

The report claims Araujo ‘fits the bill’ for what Frank wants in a defender: ‘a physical and prestigious profile’.

Despite being one of Barcelona’s vice-captains, Araujo could be open to the move, with sources close to the player ‘not ruling out a change of scenery’.

He’s still expected to command a significant fee — one of the key reasons why Barca are open to offers.

The report adds: ‘The London project offers him continuity, playing time, and a new competitive challenge in a league that has proven ideal for his style.’

