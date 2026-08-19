Tottenham have made an offer to sign Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka before the summer transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs survived relegation on the final day of last season as they beat Everton 1-0 to finish two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who went down to the Championship.

The Tottenham hierarchy are now on a mission to make sure they don’t find themselves in a similar scenario this coming campaign in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi all signed on free transfers, while the additions of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke for £237m in total took the amount of signings to six so far.

Tottenham are mainly concentrating on improving in forward areas with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho understood to be their two top winger targets in the final couple of weeks of the window.

There have been rumblings about potentially signing a new left-back too, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was linked with a potential move on Tuesday.

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But surprisingly Tottenham have now been linked to another midfielder with Italian outlet Il Mattino insisting that Spurs made an ‘offer’ in mid-August for Napoli star Lobotka, who has won two Serie A titles with the Italians.

Despite stepping forward for his signature, a deal seems unlikely for one of Napoli’s key players with the decision made by Lobotka to stay in the Italian top flight.

Tottenham have a ‘real opportunity’ this season – Carragher

Tottenham seem in a good place ahead of the new season under Roberto de Zerbi and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Spurs have a “real opportunity” to “make a real fist of it” this term.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “There’s a real opportunity for Spurs and Chelsea, without European football next season, to make a real fist of it. There are a lot of questions about Manchester United playing more European games.

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“Iraola coming in as well at Liverpool, and Unai Emery and Aston Villa losing a lot of their best players, [there] in the Champions League as well. So, there’s a real opportunity for Spurs and Chelsea to get into those Champions League positions this season.”

Reflecting on Tottenham’s summer transfer business so far, Carragher added: “Do you think the business that Tottenham have done and the money that they’ve spent – it was a little bit eye-opening, especially Tonali’s fee, you think, like £100 million.

“Do you think that comes from the power De Zerbi had and the hold he’s got on the club, in terms of – he wasn’t sure about coming in, they gave him a really big contract: if I stay, I want this, this, and this, or I’m going. It’s almost like they had to give him what he wants.”

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