Tottenham make swift move to solve problem area as Antonin Kinsky transfer confirmed

Tottenham have confirmed the capture of Antonin Kinsky. As a signing, like, not a hostage

Tottenham have taken steps to resolve the Fraser Forster-ness of their bad situation by bringing in a new goalkeeper as their first signing of the January transfer window in a deal worth a reported £12.5m

Of course, being Tottenham, they have set a filter on “players aged 21 or younger” and come up with Slavia Prague’s Antonin Kinsky, not to be confused with his retired Czech international goalkeeper father of the same name.

Kinsky the younger has only established himself as Slavia’s first-choice keeper this season, getting his chance to impress after Everton legend Jindrich Stanek went down to injury in pre-season.

The 21 year old has kept more clean sheets (12) than he has conceded goals (7) for the table-topping side in the Czech league this season, as well as playing in the Champions League qualifying rounds and in the Europa League. Players can no longer be cup-tied in UEFA competitions, so that doesn’t pose any issue to Tottenham for their own Europa League campaign.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Only four Ruben Amorim Man Utd flops get in Roy Hodgson’s disastrous 2010/11 Liverpool team

👉 Arsenal forward signings among most regular rumours which have zero chance of happening in January

👉 Chelsea revert to pre-Maresca type as Haaland shines and Saint embarrassed: F365’s 3pm Blackout

Kinsky’s dependable form has not just earned him his first call-ups for the Czech national team, but apparently put him on Tottenham’s radar amid an injury and form crisis between the sticks.

Guglielmo Vicario has been out with a fracture ankle since November, and Forster has been criticised for his performances while deputising.

The England international missed Spurs’ defeat to Newcastle on Saturday through illness, forcing Ange Postecoglou to turn to 25-year-old debutant Brandon Austin.

Kinsky has arrived on a six-year contract and will appropriately wear the number 31 shirt for Tottenham. Subject to his work permit and international clearance getting waved through, he could make his debut as soon as Wednesday evening, when Spurs host Liverpool in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals.

He said: “It’s been amazing to sign the contract. Tottenham is a big name in Europe, especially in the Czech Republic, so for me it is a big honour.

“I spoke with the coaches and the sporting director and I really got the feeling this is going to be the right choice.

“I like to play a lot with my feet. I’m looking forward to training, hopefully for the games. That’s the aim of every player, to be on the pitch.”

Tottenham will then visit non-league Tamworth in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before returning to Premier League action with a trip to fierce rivals Arsenal in the North London derby.

Postecoglou’s side have won just one of their past eight top-flight games, and that was against Southampton and so doesn’t really count.

READ NEXT: Postecoglou sack inevitable unless Spurs win a trophy as Newcastle end Champions League hopes