Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, who is also being linked with Manchester United.

Spurs have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season as they have mounted a sustained challenge for the Champions League places under Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham to sign ex-Arsenal man?

The London outfit have done some great business in the transfer market in recent windows and they have invested around £230m this season. Significant fees have been spent over the past year to recruit Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham are also expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window as they attempt to continue their progression and they reportedly have interest in Gnabry, who Man Utd is reportedly monitoring as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The 28-year-old progressed through the ranks at Arsenal but he was unable to establish himself in the Premier League before he joined German outfit Werder Bremen on a permanent deal in 2016.

Gnabry only spent a single season at Werder Bremen before he got a big move to Bayern Munich. He has played just short of 250 times for the Bundesliga giants but he has slipped down the pecking order this season.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have a ‘concrete interest’ in Gnabry and Bayern Munich are ‘ready to sell’ him this season.

‘Bayern Munich are open to selling the 28-year-old, whose future is up in the air at the Bundesliga club as the end of the season approaches. ‘The attacker has slipped down the pecking order at the German giants, with Gnabry having made just 17 appearances in all competitions this season. ‘But the Germany international has many of the qualities admired by Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, with Gnabry able to play in multiple attacking positions.’

Gibbs-White update

While Spurs are also being linked with a shock move for Man Utd outcast Anthony Martial, they are understood to be interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.

The former Wolves and Sheffield United midfielder has been a standout performer for Forest in recent years but they be forced to sell him in the summer amid their ongoing financial fair play issues.

Football Insider believes Newcastle are also tracking Gibbs-White but Spurs are the ‘expected winner’ in the race to sign him as they are in ‘pole position’.

‘Sources told Football Insider that talent-spotters at Tottenham feel Gibbs-White is an “Ange Postecoglou player”. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (15 April) that Newcastle have now joined the race for his signature after holding an interest back in the January transfer window. ‘But Spurs remain well-placed to beat the Magpies to a deal this summer – just as they did last year (2023) with attacking midfield star James Maddison.’

