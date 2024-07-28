Tottenham man wowed by young teammate as new ‘starboy’ uncovered in pre-season triumph

Two Tottenham youngsters have earned rave reviews from their teammates for their part in the club’s victory in the J.League World Challenge during pre-season.

Tottenham have prioritised youth in the summer transfer window so far. Indeed, they have snared 18-year-old trio Archie Gray, Min-hyuk Yang and Lucas Bergvall.

The former has already had a great impact in English football, starring for Leeds in the Championship last season, while the latter is tipped to become a phenomenal player with Spurs.

He came on off the bench for a cameo in the pre-season victory over Vissel Kobe, in which Spurs won 3-2.

Left-back Destiny Udogie was impressed with the new man, calling him ‘starboy’ on social media after his performance in the game.

Bergvall wowed by Mikey Moore

Spurs have also ensured that their own young talents aren’t going anywhere ahead of this season.

Young striker Mikey Moore was the subject of interest from a number of Europe’s biggest sides, both within England and on the continent, earlier in the summer.

But Tottenham managed to keep hold of the 16-year-old, knowing they are the best place for him to progress in first-team football, after he scored 14 goals in the under-18 Premier League last season, along with eight assists.

Moore has begun his senior career in fine fashion, as he bagged an 88th-minute winner for Spurs against Vissel Kobe.

Bergvall, who operated alongside him, simply said ‘wow’ in regards to his new teammate’s performance. With the young talent coming through at the north London outfit, it seems they should be well set for the future.

It would not be a surprise to see Moore playing senior football more often in the coming season, while new man Bergvall will almost certainly line up for Ange Postecoglou during the campaign.

