A Tottenham man is reportedly ‘unlikely’ to play for the club again, and a London rival is among those hoping for a cut-price transfer in January.

Spurs have made a positive start to life under Thomas Frank. They are currently fifth in the Premier League and on eight points in the Champions League.

Frank made it clear what he would and wouldn’t accept from his squad early on. As a result of the persistent lateness of Yves Bissouma, the midfielder was left out of the UEFA Super Cup squad, and injuries since mean he’s been yet to play for Frank.

At the time, the manager said: “Bissouma has not travelled with the team because of disciplinary reasons.

“He has been late several times and the latest time was one too many. With everything you need to give your players a lot of love but also have demands and there also need to be consequences. This time there was a consequence for that.”

A month later he suggested the door was still open for Bissouma at Tottenham, but it seems that’s no longer the case.

The Daily Mail now reports that the midfielder is ‘unlikely’ to ever play for Spurs again. His contract is up in the summer, and if he’s not sold in January, the north London club expects to renew his deal for a year, thus giving them further opportunities to sell.

But Bissouma might already be out of the door by January. The report suggests Tottenham will listen to offers in January, with Fulham among the sides who want to land the midfielder.

They are said to be monitoring his situation but hope his price is cut as his contract winds down, after Spurs’ last attempts to ship the midfielder out were for over £10million.

Given Bissouma is still injured, it’s not a given that he is sold in January. But it’s projected that he will be back fit by then, allowing him to head to AFCON.

If he performs well there, then it seems a move could well be likely. The report suggests that Bissouma is settled in England and is thought to favour continuing there.

As a result, Fulham could have a good chance of landing him, and given January is due to be the final chance Tottenham will get to receive a fee from him, the hopes of a cut-price deal could be realised.

